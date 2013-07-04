Kerry Washington Gets Married

Follow @TheUrbanDaily Follow @SkyyhookRadio

The lady who is known for fixing lives has fixed her own! Congratulations to Kerry Washington as she got married to Ezenwa Nnamdi Asomugha of the San Francisco 49’rs! Way to keep your wedding nice and quiet! Check out the marriage license below!

We know there are men crying right now world wide, but again we think it’s great and it’s very amazing that she was able to keep it quiet this long! We didn’t even know she had a boo..well besides on Thursday nights that is! But we digress! We can’t wait to see what happens next for her! Salute!

