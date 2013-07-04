50 Cent Accused Of Domestic Violence

Follow @TheUrbanDaily

Whoa! TMZ is reporting that 50 Cent put in a little more than his 2 cents with one of his Baby Mamas last month! Reports are swirling around the internets that he got violent with her and that he destroyed some of her property while he was at it.

The L.A. City Attorney told TMZ that 50 is accused of causing $7,100 in damage during the June 23 incident, which took place inside the victim’s condo in Toluca Lake, Ca where 50 is alleged to have gotten beyond vexed in his anger and kicked down the door and kicked her which resulted in an injury! He is also accused of breaking chandeliers, furniture, a TV and a lamp and allegedly ransacking the bedroom closet!

According to officials, LAPD officers were called to the scene and the woman told cops she had gotten into an altercation with 50 and locked herself in the bedroom. By the time the police arrived 50 had allegedly left the scene.

50 has been charged with; 1 count misdemeanor domestic violence and 4 counts of misdemeanor vandalism.

If convicted on all counts, 50 could face up to five years in jail and $46,000 in fines.

Wow! What in the world could have been this bad that it would be worth him risking all that he has worked for and towards? We think there must be a whole lot more to this story! Guess we will have to wait to see what that whole lot more is! 50 is due in court to be arraigned on July 22.

Stay Tuned!

