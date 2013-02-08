What reality shows has Erica Mena been on? Erica has appeared on “Kourtney & Khloe Take Miami” and “Love & Hip Hop,” programs that have helped the “mommy, model, actress,” as she describes herself on her Facebook page, become a bona fide (and highly controversial) celebrity.

MUST SEE: 5 Facts You Probably Didn’t Know About ‘L&HH” Star Erica Mena

On “Love and Hip Hop,” she dated rapper Rich Dollaz, and after their breakup, she posted Instagram photos of herself with a new fellow, sparking rumors she’d gotten back in the dating game.

Who is Erica Mena, and why are her romantic exploits of any concern to the general public? Mena was born Nov. 8, 1987, and raised in the Bronx, N.Y., where she developed “a feisty personality,” according to her Facebook bio. Perhaps due to her Puerto Rican and Dominican heritage, Erica is blessed with stunning good looks, and before jumping to reality TV, she made her name as a model and hip-hop video vixen. She’s flaunted her curves in such clips as Akon’s “I’m So Paid,” featuring Young Jeezy and Lil Wayne; Chris Brown’s “YO (Excuse Me Miss)”; Fat Joe’s “Lean Back”; and David Banner’s “Touching.” She’s also appeared in such magazines as XXL, King and The Source.

MUST SEE: The Top 10 Most Annoying Spanish Songs

Who is Erica Mena, besides a model and reality TV star? She also makes personal appearances—as do many who have achieved her level of fame, or perhaps infamy—and in 2013, she released a memoir titled “Underneath It All.” Erica can also belt out tunes, and that makes her something of a quintuple threat: model, actress, singer, TV star and author. What will she do next? Who is the “mystery man,” as Rollingout.com put it, that she Instagrammed photos of? Did she really fake being pregnant in early 2013, as numerous websites, among them Global Grind, report? Is she a lesbian, as she’s insinuated with some spicy Instagram photos in March 2013? Stay tuned.

Like TheUrbanDaily.com on Facebook to stay updated with the latest entertainment news and original interviews!

MORE LINKS ON THE URBAN DAILY

“The Gossip Game” Gets Cancelled

Big Brother Cast Members Fired From Real World Jobs Over Racist Comments

Damien Wayans Joining “Single Ladies,” Challenges DJ Irie To Battle [VIDEO]