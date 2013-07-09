23 Of Our Favorite Jay-Z (@S_C_) Tweets As Gifs

Follow @JLBarrow Follow @TheUrbanDaily

“I answer all y’all questions then you have to go…” -Jay-Z, “A Million and One Questions”

Jay-Z has 2.7 million followers on the Twitter social network but only follows as many people as there are unicorns in Rick Ross’s trunk. He has tweeted a total of 210 times and the majority of them were all done today.

Since announcing the release of his “Magna Carta Holy Grail” album just weeks ago, Mr. Carter has proven (again) that he knows a thing or two about timing. Having made a career out of not writing (rhymes or tweets) he decided to follow his own mantra and employ some #newrules by actually tweeting to his fans and followers the day before “MCHG” was available to non-Samsung owners.

So for about eight hours Blue Ivy’s dad answered all manner of questions; from his favorite movie to whether twerking should become the national mating dance at weddings. Then at 7:09 he was gone like hopes of a Jay Electronica album.(#factsonly)

That was fun, Peace all #factsonly — Mr. Carter (@S_C_) July 8, 2013

Here are some of our favorite @S_C_ tweets complete with visual aids:

RT @JStormKravetz @S_C_ what’s your favorite movie? [Cliche, but, really great. Godfather2. True Romance is high on my list]

RT @SomeAhnBai @S_C_ who is talking in the beginning of la familia? And what is being said? #MCHG [Timbo the King’s daughter REIGN]

RT @A_ZucK36 @brendohare “@brendohare: @S_C_ When are you gonna put out a new album” [I’m so good I can put it out, say, TOMORROW #MCHG]

RT @pfrank10 Us fans here in Alaska would like to experience a Jay-Z concert…is it possible? #MCHG @S_C_ [turn up the heat, I’m there]

RT @_unknowncanvas What would you say to people who don’t like the #MCHG ? @S_C_ [“You people don’t like Xmas or ice cream either I bet”]

RT @smearedMASCARAA @S_C_ what’s your opinion on gentrified Brooklyn ? #MCHG [ buzzkill but, the world is changing, for better AND worse]

