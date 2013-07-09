Wiz Khalifa And Amber Rose Jump The Broom

Follow @TheUrbanDaily Follow @SkyyhookRadio

Wiz Khalifa tweeted a message out to his fans today announcing that he and his girl are now husband and wife! Check it out below!

Wow! He really did it! He married Amber and made an honest woman out of her! Way to man up and take care of your family Mr. Khalifa! Salute!

They have it all at the moment! A beautiful son, dream careers and a love that truly seems to be the real thing. Isn’t that what everyone strives for?

Congratulations to the little family and we look forward to seeing the big ceremony this fall!

