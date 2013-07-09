J. Cole And Wale Bring Summer Heat on “Winter Schemes” [NEW MUSIC]

J. Cole and Wale team up and drop some summer heat for their fans with “Winter Schemes” produced by Jake One. Both rappers recently released new studio albums, J. Cole with “Born Sinner” and Wale with “The Gifted.”

Cole and Wale don’t let their fans down with this one. Check out their soulful collaboration.

