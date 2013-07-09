Really?! An “Angry Trayvon” Game?

Follow @theurbandaily Follow @arielcherie

Okay, so maybe we have a little too much faith in humanity and we give people too much credit because this is beyond ridiculous. An app developer created a game called “Angry Trayvon” back in November but it was found this week and it has caused a stir.

The game, which was available for Android users, was removed from the Google Play store last night, but according to NewsOne, it was described as:

Trayvon is angry and nobody can stop him from completing his world tour of revenge on the bad guys who terrorize cities everyday. Use a variety of weapons to demolish Trayvon’s attackers in various cities around the world. As you complete a level, you will notice more bad guys coming at Trayvon at a faster pace and a deadlier attack. If you like to attack from far, then purchase the ‘dagger’ as you will be able to throw it at your enemies for the kill. If you want to dominate the leaderboards across the world, then make sure you collect the money that the bad guys will drop once you kill them to increase your score.

Sounds like fun? We didn’t think so either. Take a look at the video below:

Since removing the game, the developer,Trade Digital, issued this statement on their game Facebook page:

The reviews:

It’s kind of crazy to see this especially since we hope and pray justice for Trayvon Martin and his family will come with the trial’s end. But it seems that there are so many people out there who believe his death and the trial are a mockery. From making fun of Rachel Jeantel, the 19-year-old who was last on the phone with him before he was killed, to the bizarre testimony of medical examiner Shiping Bao, we wonder if the jury will come to the right decision.

What are your thoughts on the game?

