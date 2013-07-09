Hit-Boy & Rockie Fresh Drop “Somewhere In America” Remix [NEW MUSIC]

Follow @Jonathan_Hailey Follow @TheUrbanDaily

Producer turned rapper Hit-Boy is about to unleash the crakken on hip-hop fans. After releasing a remix to former label boss Kanye West’s “New Slaves,” Hit-Boy grabbed the mic and recorded a fresh remix to a track off Jay-Z’s latest album “Magna Carta Holy Grail.” The song Hit-Boy remixed was the one he produced for Jay’s 12th album called “Somewhere In America.” Hit-Boy also recruited MMG’s youngest member Rockie Fresh. Fresh rhymes about wanting to smoke a blunt on Oprah’s couch amongst other things.

Press play on the track below and sound off with your opinions.

