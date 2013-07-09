Jay-Z Gives Just Blaze Permission To ‘Go’ With “DP3” Track [NEW MUSIC]

Whether you’re a old school Jay-Z fan or a critic of everything the artist does, it’s evident that Jay-Z does not let his fans down and always leaves his critics talking. In the midst of his live Twitter rant (that’s no longer available on the entertainer’s profile page), a fan asked about a rumored finished version of “Dead Presidents 3.” It wouldn’t be very becoming of Hov to let a loyal fan down, so he gave Just Blaze the go, but Just Blaze felt the need to warn fans that this isn’t exactly what you were hoping for.

Jay-Z gave us just a little bit of hope and Just Blaze just tried to reassure us that it’s nothing special. We’ll let you be the judge of that, but at least there’s hope for a “Song Cry 2 (Hello Young Lady).”

Hey @S_C_ may as well go head and give em Song Cry 2 aka "hello young lady". — Just Blaze (@JustBlaze) July 9, 2013

Check out “DP3” and let us know how you feel about Jay’s “Dead Presidents” lyrical series.

READ MORE HOT ENTERTAINMENT COVERAGE ON THEURBANDAILY.COM:

Hit-Boy & Rockie Fresh Drop “Somewhere In America” Remix [NEW MUSIC]

Really?! An “Angry Trayvon” Game?

J. Cole And Wale Bring Summer Heat on “Winter Schemes” [NEW MUSIC]

Also On The Urban Daily: