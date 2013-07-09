Kevin Durant Gets Engaged To WNBA Player Monica Wright

What are the odds that Kevin Durant would find love with a WNBA basketball player who shares the same name as the female lead in “Love & Basketball?” NBA basketball star Kevin Durant recently proposed to WNBA guard Monica Wright.

Or maybe I need a basketball playing girlfriend…hmmm lol…monica wright where r u(love n basketball) — Kevin Durant (@KDTrey5) September 7, 2011

According to ESPN, Wright, who plays for the Minnesota Lynx, confirmed her engagement to Durant after her victory against the Phoenix Mercury on Sunday night. The two have been rumored to be dating since May after Durant was spotted at several of Wright’s games, however, they have known each other since 2006. Durant and Wright first met at the 2006 McDonald’s All-American high school all-star showcase in San Diego when both players were praised for their rising talent.

Durant is well known for being the star player on the Oklahoma City Thunder and being one of the elite few athletes signed to Jay-Z‘s Roc Nation Sports. Congrats Monica and Kevin!

READ MORE HOT ENTERTAINMENT COVERAGE ON THEURBANDAILY.COM:

Jay-Z Gives Just Blaze Permission To ‘Go’ With “DP3″ Track [NEW MUSIC]

Really?! An “Angry Trayvon” Game?

J. Cole And Wale Bring Summer Heat on “Winter Schemes” [NEW MUSIC]

Also On The Urban Daily: