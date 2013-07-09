Swin Cash Strips For ESPN Body Issue & 10 More Naked Athletes

WNBA Champion Swin Cash joins the list of celebs who have bared it all for ESPN’s annual body issue.

“I have played for gold medals, I’ve played for championships and nothing compares to the nervousness I feel now,” says the Chicago Sky forward. “For me I’m breaking out of all these boxes people put me in.”

Cash won two national championships with the U Conn Women’s basketball team and one WNBA championship with the Detroit Shock.

Watch the behind the scenes video and peep the gallery of past “Body Issue” cover models.

Get more of the latest on TheUrbanDaily.com:

Nick Cannon: ‘Wild’n Out’ Is Back By Popular Demand [EXCLUSIVE]

Kevin Durant Gets Engaged To WNBA Player Monica Wright

Kanye West Drops New Video For “Black Skinhead” [VIDEO]

Like TheUrbanDaily.com on Facebook to stay updated with the latest entertainment news and original interviews!