Norris Cole: “I Tried To Give LeBron His Headband Back” [VIDEO]

The 2013 NBA finals were filled with more than a few interesting moments. No one expected the rematch between the San Antonio Spurs and The Miami Heat to be so dramatic, but the series became one for the ages.

While we were on Miami for DJ Irie’s Celebrity Golf outing we got the Heat’s DJ and one of LeBron’s teammates to relive the Game 6 “Headband” moment when LeBron lost his trusty headgear and went off.

