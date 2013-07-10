Is The New Willow Smith Video “Summer Fling” Too Grown For A 12-Year-Old Girl? [Video]

Follow @TheUrbanDaily

Where are her Mama and Daddy at?! Now don’t get us wrong who doesn’t love Willow Smith? We certainly do, but there is something sort of creepy feeling to us about this video of a 12-year-old girl singing about summer time flings. It looks like someone is trying to sexualize this little girl and it feels all wrong.

The subject matter is forced and the other people in the video are too old for a girl who hasn’t even become a teenager yet to be hanging out with. For the life of us we can not figure out why Will or Jada would ever sign off on letting their only daughter be portrayed this way.

No she isn’t doing anything scandalous but everything about the video says high school not jr. high! Check it out below!

We don’t want to see this industry use this little girl up! Plus the last we heard she was focusing on being a little girl and wasn’t trying to pursue any of this anymore…so what changed? Guess we will have to wait to find out!

What do you think? Is the subject matter to grown for Miss Willow? Take our poll and have your say!

