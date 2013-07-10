Kanye West Claims New Video For Black Skinhead Was Leaked And Tweets His Frustration

Follow @TheUrbanDaily

A video for Kanye West’s new song “Black Skinhead” was posted all over the internets over the last 24 hours and Kanye is angered over it in a pretty big way! He took to his Twitter page to express his feelings on it! Check out his tweets below!

Rumors are now floating around that Kanye felt the sting of what fans had to say about the new video and is hoping to correct the things that the masses have been complaining about. He has been attempting to get everyone with it posted to take down the posts and give him until next week to re-post the “final version” of the video.

We don’t know either way what the real story is but we do know that our own FaceBook followers trashed it as soon as we posted it last night so there could be truth to the theory that Ye didn’t like the feedback that he was getting for it.

All we can say is this…anytime Kanye gets on Twitter to express himself we enjoy it. So we look forward to seeing what he has to say next week when he releases the new version of the video! We’ll be waiting!

