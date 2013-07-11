Jay-Z and Rihanna Team Up With Budweiser For ‘Made For Music’ Campaign

Marketing strategies must come easy to Jay-Z. As fans begin to prepare themselves for Jay-Z’s Made In America’s festival which returns to Philadelphia on August 31 and September 1, Jay-Z is making sure his brand is a part of Budweiser’s “Made for Music” global campaign in more ways than one.

Jay-Z and Rihanna both star in black-and-white commercials directed by Mark Romanek which depict the artists briefly preparing for their concert and others showcasing their talent as well. Rihanna’s spot also teases at the Bajan beauty working on her clothing line.

Budweiser will be sponsoring the “Made In America” festival along with Jay-Z and Justin Timberlake’s “Legends of the the Fall” tour and 160 other events. The “Made In America” festival lineup features big names such as Beyonce, Public Enemy, Kendrick Lamar– just to name a few.

As part of the endorsement, Rihanna’s “Diamond” tour logo will be features on the limited edition black Budweiser can.

Both ads close with the tag line, “It begins and ends with what you make.” How fitting is that considering that both artists have had extremely successful careers? Teach us your ways Jay!

Check out the first of many to come of Budweiser’s “Made For Music” international campaign.

