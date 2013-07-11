Grandmas Call Miley Cyrus Out In Twerk Video [VIDEO]

We’ve all seen one or two videos of Miley Cyrus twerking over the past few months, but who would have thought the Disney star could spark an epidemic amongst the older generation?

The Golden Sisters became YouTube stars after their video of them watching and giving a hilarious play-by-play of Kim K’s sextape. The trio now has a show on Oprah Winfrey’s channel.

Check out their twerking and let us know who you think has the better moves, the three grandmas or Miley Cyrus.

