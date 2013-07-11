Rapper Guerilla Black Facing 30 Years In Prison

Follow @Jonathan_Hailey Follow @TheUrbanDaily

Los Angeles rapper Guerilla Black is facing some serious jail time. The rapper known for his 2004 hit “Compton” entered a guilty plea when he answered the charges of theft and fraud.

Guerilla Black was accused of aggravated identity theft, access device fraud, bank fraud, and federal conspiracy. He also was charged with unauthorized access to a protected computer to facilitate fraud. black was involved in a scam ring where he bought credit card numbers from computer hackers from Washington state. The portly rhymer allegedly made around $150,000 from the credit card scheme.

The other members of the theft ring have already been sentenced. David Schrooten, the hacker in the crew, got handed 12 years behind bars. Christopher Schroebel received seven years for his involvement. The charges Guerilla Black is facing carry bids of up to 2, 5, 15 and/or 30 years. On top of the prison sentence, Black could also be held responsible to pay fines of $250,000 and/or $1 million. Guerilla Black will be sentenced on October 10th.

