Watch The 2013 Brooklyn Hip-Hop Festival [LIVE STREAM]

The Brooklyn Hip Hop Festival is back with some of your favorite performers including Pusha T, Redman, DJ Scratch and EPMD just to name a few. Enter for a chance to win a pair of tickets, here!

Here’s a chance to stream the festival so you don’t miss any of the action.

