Watch The 2013 Brooklyn Hip-Hop Festival [LIVE STREAM]

The Brooklyn Hip Hop Festival is back with some of your favorite performers including Pusha T, Redman, DJ Scratch and EPMD just to name a few. Enter for a chance to win a pair of tickets, here!
Here’s a chance to stream the festival so you don’t miss any of the action.
READ MORE HOT ENTERTAINMENT COVERAGE ON THEURBANDAILY.COM:
Justin Timberlake Previews New Single ‘Take Back The Night’
Jay-Z and Rihanna Team Up With Budweiser For ‘Made For Music’ Campaign
Grandmas Call Miley Cyrus Out In Twerk Video [VIDEO]
Also On The Urban Daily:
comments – add yours
Trending on The Urban Daily