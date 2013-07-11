5 Songs With Freakier Lyrics Than “Blurred Lines”

Follow @Jonathan_Hailey Follow @TheUrbanDaily

Since Robin Thicke debuted the racy video for the funky summer jam “Blurred Lines, ” everyone has had an opinion about the song. While mostly everyone loves it, there are some critics who call the lyrics “rapey” and misogynistic. Robin has largely ignored the low rumblings of backlash until he was interviewed by BBC Radio 1. When he was asked about the criticism, blue-eyed-soul crooner said, “I’m not going to dignify that with a response.” However, he proceeded to respond.

Thicke explained that the concept of the video came from its director Diane Martel. Yes, a woman! “I had mentioned to her that I wanted to do a very funny and silly video. And she said, ‘well, what if we have the girls take their clothes off?’ And I said, ‘let’s make sure we shoot two versions, because I don’t want it to be sleazy.’ I’ve always been a gentleman; I’ve been in love with the same woman since I was a teenager. I don’t want to do anything that’s inappropriate,” he said.

Well, The Urban Daily happens to love “Blurred Lines” and we think the criticism is a little overblown because men have been singing about their bedroom freakiness since bedrooms were invented. Check out five songs with freakier lyrics than “Blurred Lines.”

Clarence Carter – “I Be Strokin'”

Freaky Lyric: “Let me tell you what she told me, she said/Stroke it , Clarence Carter, but don’t stroke it too fast/If the stuff ain’t tight enough, you can stick it up my ass”

This song came out in the ’70s when sex, drugs, and R&B were reaching their peaks. But to have a song talking about backdoor penetration played on the radio back then was still a tad too far. If you’re over 40 and you’ve sung at least one lyric from this, how can you have an issue with today’s raunchy sex and synthesiser type R&B?

1 2 3 4 5Next page »

Also On The Urban Daily: