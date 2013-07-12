Chris Brown Forced To Get Rid Of His Graffiti Art

Follow @TheUrbanDaily Follow @SkyyhookRadio

Chris Brown has been forced to get rid of the graffiti drawings he painted in the front of his Hollywood Hills house.

Brown has been fighting the city of Los Angeles for months over the right to keep his art displayed in the front of his home but according to TMZ he was threatened with a huge fine if he didn’t get rid of it.

So we guess Chris felt it wasn’t worth it and eventually gave up. Workers were painting over it today and the L.A. Building Department of Safety will send an inspector to the house tomorrow to see if it’s been covered over. If all of it is cleaned up then Chris won’t be fined.

Funny how no matter how much money you make your home is never truly your own.

