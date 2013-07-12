CLOSE
Entertainment
HomeEntertainmentMusic

Kirk Frost Jump Off Releases A Song About Being A Jump Off

Leave a comment

Welp! We knew it was just a matter of time before this happened and now hear it is…the jump off put out a song praising herself for being unseemly. And no doubt people will listen to it and in outrage (possibly even in like) will tell a friend who  will tell a friend and eventually this chick will take over the number one spot on some chart all because she messed with a pregnant woman’s man. 

Now we (thanks to ebengregory.com ) are actually about to reward this chick by posting how crazy this song actually is! But here goes nothing…and we do mean nothing!

 

 

Yep see we told you. Basicness from a basic chick. 

READ MORE HOT ENTERTAINMENT COVERAGE ON THEURBANDAILY.COM:

LeBron James Drops A Verse + 7 Other Struggle Rapping Athletes

Mos Def’s Top 5 Acts Of Protest

5 Things To Say If You Get Caught Cheating

Like TheUrbanDaily.com on Facebook to stay updated with the latest entertainment news and original interviews!

jumpoff , Kirk Frost , Love & Hip-Hop: Atlanta , Mary Jane , Rasheeda , song , The Other Woman , WTF

comments – add yours
Trending on The Urban Daily
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
×
Close