Kirk Frost Jump Off Releases A Song About Being A Jump Off

Welp! We knew it was just a matter of time before this happened and now hear it is…the jump off put out a song praising herself for being unseemly. And no doubt people will listen to it and in outrage (possibly even in like) will tell a friend who will tell a friend and eventually this chick will take over the number one spot on some chart all because she messed with a pregnant woman’s man.

Now we (thanks to ebengregory.com ) are actually about to reward this chick by posting how crazy this song actually is! But here goes nothing…and we do mean nothing!

Yep see we told you. Basicness from a basic chick.

