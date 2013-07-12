GQ Names Insane Clown Posse Worst Rappers Of All Time And They’re Upset

Follow @TheUrbanDaily

So apparently GQ took a break from posting pictures of good looking men to write a list of the 25 Worst Rappers Of All Time and they named Insane Clown Posse the #1 worst! Umm Ouch!

But never to be outdone, TMZ called the ICP up and asked them what they thought about receiving the top spot on the list. Wow! How does that conversation go? “Hi we wanted to know what it feels like to be called worst losers to ever touch a mic like ever?” Yikes!

Check out what happened next below!

Man worse than MC Skat Kat?! That’s no good kids…truly all bad everything right there!

So will it still be cool for their fans to publicly support them or will they feel demonized like Vanilla Ice followers did for years? Guess time will tell!

READ MORE HOT ENTERTAINMENT COVERAGE ON THEURBANDAILY.COM:

Like TheUrbanDaily.com on Facebook to stay updated with the latest entertainment news and original interviews!