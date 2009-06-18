‘Fresh Prince’ Co-Star Disses Will Smith!

VIA JJ:

Forner Fresh Prince of Bel Air star Janet Hubert, aka Aunt Viv, has penned a tell-all memoir that lashes out at Will Smith for sabotaging her and other actors who worked on the hit comedy.

The 53-year-old actress was fired from the show in 1993 and replaced by actress Daphne Maxwell Reid. Her book “Perfection Is Not A Sitcom Mom” will be released in early 2010.

Here are some explosive excerpts from the book via BVBuzz:

On Will Smith sabotaging his co-stars: “Smith had people around him who made sure no one outshone him. I was happy to see Don Cheadle become the quality actor that he is, and often wondered how he made it past one episode, as Hilary’s boyfriend, being such a fierce actor. No one could be on The Tonight Show, that first season, except Will. And I mean no one.”

On a guest star being too impressive an an early rehearsal: “I recall the lovely and incredibly talented Countess Vaughn coming to guest star. Oh my God! The day of table read, she was pee-in-your-pants funny. The writers were howling, we were howling, so I knew she was history – banished into the cornfield. Many years later, after she had her own show, I had to tell her when she asked me why. ‘Miss Janet why did I get cut from the episode,’ she asked? Simply, my darling, you were too good.”

Check out these other noteworthy ‘Noisemakers’ below:

Also On The Urban Daily: