Drake Releases New Single ‘All Me’ Featuring 2 Chainz And Big Sean [NEW MUSIC]

Just when you started looking for a follow-up single from ‘the light skin Keith Sweat,’ Drake goes and grabs 2 Chainz and Big Sean. With all three artists releasing projects over the next month and a half , we think this was a smart move for all three.

Drake’s forthcoming album “Nothing Was The Same” is scheduled to be released in September.

Check out the new single and let us know who you think had the best verse.

