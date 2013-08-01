Nelly Releases Video For ‘Get Like Me’ + Nicki Twerks [VIDEO]

Nelly‘s back and ready to do some promo for his forthcoming album “M.O.” His first single is the end-of-summer banger “Get Like Me” featuring Nicki Minaj and Pharrell. With a catchy beat and some twerking from Nicki, the visual and song might be the perfect way for Nelly to recapture his summer anthem streak.

Check out the video and let us know what was your favorite Nelly song and video.

