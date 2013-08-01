Simon Cowell Impregnates Best Friend’s Wife

Follow @Jonathan_Hailey Follow @TheUrbanDaily

Record executive and reality TV star Simon Cowell has broken the G code. The “X-Factor” judge is getting ready to have his first child with his best friend’s wife. That’s not the craziest part, Simon is the one feeling like he was tricked!

According to reports, the 53-year-old Cowell began a secret affair with 35-year-old Lauren Silverman who is married to successful real estate mogul Andrew Silverman. Andrew Silverman and Simon Cowell grew close over the years and became the best of friends. Yet that didn’t stop Simon when he entered into a secret relationship with Lauren Silverman. Andrew Silverman is said to have found out about the relationship and immediately filed for divorce. Besides the affair, he filed so fast because his wife is about 10 weeks pregnant with Cowell’s baby.

While many would assume Simon Cowell would be there for his woman, he is feeling like Lauren Silverman tricked him. He thought their relationship was casual and that she was on birth control. (Has he not heard of condoms?) Either way, Cowell is being named as a co-defendant in the Silverman’s divorce, meaning Andrew Silverman must prove that the unborn child in question is truly not his or he will be responsible for child support.

This is a mess in itself, but as many beautiful women Simon Cowell sees and meets, he couldn’t find a smash mate that wasn’t wearing his best friend’s wedding ring? I mean damn. Fellas, hide your wives and your girlfriends, Simon Cowell out here impregnating everybody.

