Michael Vick Forgives Riley Cooper, The Internet Does Not [PHOTOS]

Riley Cooper’s teammate Michael Vick may have accepted his apology after video was published of the Eagle’s Wide receiver saying the word ‘n*gger.’  But that hasn’t stopped the denizens of the internet from weighing in on the subject in hilarious fashion.

There were Tweets…

 

 

 

 

Memes…

and one brilliant video reenactment:

The lesson boys and girls is that a moment of stupidity lasts forever on the Internet.

