Michael Vick Forgives Riley Cooper, The Internet Does Not [PHOTOS]

Riley Cooper’s teammate Michael Vick may have accepted his apology after video was published of the Eagle’s Wide receiver saying the word ‘n*gger.’ But that hasn’t stopped the denizens of the internet from weighing in on the subject in hilarious fashion.

There were Tweets…

All this Riley Cooper talk had me thinking of the South Park Wheel of Fortune episode. pic.twitter.com/9ZbX6ej7Of — Mike Robinson (@MRob1980) August 1, 2013

I don't think he wears Trukfit. RT @LilTunechi: Riley Cooper kan suk my …. — Charlamagne Tha God (@cthagod) July 31, 2013

This is gonna be Riley Cooper tomorrow… pic.twitter.com/2DhmbFCWXu — Mr. Davis (@WadeCounty702) July 31, 2013

Message from Riley Cooper pic.twitter.com/fRNA8SCkNo — Evil Mike Tomlin (@EvilMikeTomlin) August 1, 2013

Memes…

and one brilliant video reenactment:

The lesson boys and girls is that a moment of stupidity lasts forever on the Internet.

