Michael Vick Forgives Riley Cooper, The Internet Does Not [PHOTOS]

Riley Cooper’s teammate Michael Vick may have accepted his apology after video was published of the Eagle’s Wide receiver saying the word ‘n*gger.’ But that hasn’t stopped the denizens of the internet from weighing in on the subject in hilarious fashion.
RELATED: Philadelphia Eagles Wide Receiver Riley Cooper “Will Fight Any Nigg** In Here”
There were Tweets…
and one brilliant video reenactment:
The lesson boys and girls is that a moment of stupidity lasts forever on the Internet.
Like TheUrbanDaily.com on Facebook to stay updated with the latest entertainment news and original interviews!
Also On The Urban Daily:
comments – add yours
Trending on The Urban Daily