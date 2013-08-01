Cissy Houston Tries Reconnect With Bobbi Kristina In Open Letter

Follow @Jonathan_Hailey Follow @TheUrbanDaily

Things have been very strained between Cissy Houston and her granddaughter Bobbi Kristina Brown. As it’s to be expected, tensions between the pair intensified when Whitney Houston died. Since then, Cissy Houston has been critical of Bobbi Kristina’s relationship with brother/boyfriend/fiancee/husband Nick Gordon and Bobbi Kristina has blasted her grandmother for writing a book about Whitney Houston‘ so soon after her February 2012 death.

It seems as though Cissy Houston is ready to extend an olive branch in her granddaughter’s direction. Cissy Houston recently wrote an open letter to Bobbi Kristina and then sent the letter to the press. In the letter she tells Bobbi Kristina that they are basically in the same boat when it comes to still being in the grieving process over Whitney Houston’s death. She also asks if she and Bobbi Kristina can come to some sort of understanding and begin to mend their relationship. Check out the letter below.

Dear Krissi,

I love you. My heart is full. I don’t know where to begin.

You may think I don’t understand you and what you’re feeling but remember, Baby, I lost my mom when I was just a child. So, I do know some of the sadness and loneliness of your life since your mom passed away.

Although I know her spirit is with you always, I cry with you and for you.

I grieve with you and for you … for all of the days and nights you need to tell her something or ask her advice or just hear her voice … and she’s not there. For all of the times when you need to put your head in her lap or feel her arms around you and she’s not there … For the good and happy times you want to share with her; for the fun and laughter you enjoyed together, but she’s not there … for every day and every night you just miss her … I know.

She was your mom and she was my child and Krissi, I loved her too, more than you might imagine. I know you were upset that I wrote my book, “Remembering Whitney,” but I hope one day you’ll read it and understand that I just wanted to let the world see some of My Nippy—the sweet, friendly, loving little girl with the extraordinary beauty and boundless talent, who grew into the superstar and musical icon the world saw. I want people to know—fans and critics and ordinary people alike—Nippy was a whole person, and like all of us, she was good and bad AND she was my joy!

Krissi, all I want for you is your good health and your happiness. I want you to have a good life that you can be proud of. Do I want you to get married in the near future? No, I don’t. I think you’re too young and I wish you’d wait. But that’s because I’m Grandma. I’m supposed to worry about you. I’m supposed to wonder If Nick or ANY man is good enough for you, My Baby’s Baby. I’m not angry with Nick and I don’t think, nor did I ever say anything hurtful about him to anyone.

I have NEVER publicly commented on your personal life and I don’t intend to. So in the future when you read or hear that Cissy Houston said this or Cissy Houston said that, be confident in the knowledge that it isn’t true.

I try to believe that when your mother passed away the world decided that you belong to them as she did. I’m trying very hard to trust that people who make comments or offer their opinions about you are sincere in their desire for you to be happy. I can only hope they come to realize the best they can offer you is their prayers.

Krissi, as many years as I’ve lived and as many experiences as I’ve had I know I don’t have all of the answers. I do know this, Baby Girl: God’s got you and so do I.

With all my love,

Grandma