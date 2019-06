Sage the Gemini became an internet sensation with his “Red Nose” hit. You’ve seen the dance craze everywhere from YouTube to Vine but this may just be the most unusual video yet.

An 82 year-old grandma busts a dance move or two on her grandson. The weirdest part is that he seems to be enjoying grandma’s gyrations.

Click the link to see more of the “Red Nose” inspired vine videos.

1 2 3 4 5Next page »

Also On The Urban Daily: