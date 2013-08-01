John Legend Releases New Video For ‘Made To Love’ [VIDEO]

John Legend releases the new visual for his latest single “Made To Love” which features flowers, paint and nudity. Legend will be releasing his forthcoming album September 3 which features the likes of Stacy Barthe, Rick Ross and Seal. The soulful singer will begin touring this coming October with Tamar Braxton.

Check out the racy video and tell us what you think of John Legend’s latest video.

