Nick Cannon Reaches Out To Amanda Bynes In Open Letter

Nick Cannon pens open letter to childhood friend Amanda Bynes after being asked in recent interviews about her wellbeing. Cannon took to his personal blog to offer support and advice to his ‘sister’ after being hospitalized in involuntary psychiatric hold.

Claiming that Amanda is one of the most ‘pleasant’ people he knows to date, Cannon expressed his views, saying:

“I tweeted a few weeks about how the entertainment industry just consumes people and spits them out like flavorless bubblegum. A few chews of enjoyment then they’re under a city bus bench. Don’t get me wrong this is not a pity for the popular statement. I am always the first to say that fame and entertainment is one of the best and easiest occupations to ever have, but one must know how to navigate through the matrix or you may find yourself in a very dark hole. When a person is told all of their life that they are awesome, the best, the greatest and they are catered to every moment of the day. Imagine being the breadwinner in your household before you can even drive. Imagine you parents, teachers, and employers NEVER telling you NO. Anything you ask for or want, the world gives you, at some point you are bound to self-destruct. I call this “access to excess”. I’ve seen it happen to many of my friends and colleagues young and old. It goes back to that old saying; “Too much of anything is bad for anyone”.”

Read Cannon’s full letter here. Check out this scene from “All That” before Amanda spiraled out of control.

