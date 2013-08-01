2 Chainz Releases New Single And Info On Cookbook [NEW MUSIC]

2 Chainz is sure to have you thinking ‘WTF?’ with his latest single “Where You Been?” featuring Cap 1. “Where You Been” is the second single off of his sophomore album “B.O.A.T.S II: Me Time.”

COOKBOOK on the WAY http://t.co/eZIQ47Tz9v — Tity Boi (2 Chainz) (@2chainz) July 18, 2013

If the single doesn’t excite you, perhaps his cookbook will. Each deluxe album will include 2 Chainz very own cookbook complete with his favorite recipes. We’re not sure what to expect but we’re hoping the G.O.O.D Music artist can recommend some great dishes.

Check out the new single and let us know if you’re more excited about the album or the cookbook!

