Woo: Trinidad James Doesn’t Want To Talk About Molly Anymore [VIDEO]

Trinidad James, the master of poppin’ mollies and sweatin’, no longer wants to discuss either poppin’ mollies or sweatin’! Apparently, too many other people have been doing it, and now it’s just not cool enough for him to discuss taking drugs and the side effects that come with them.

Check out what he had to say in the video below!

Wow! We bet money this won’t stop people from saying it to him though!

On another note, the entire discussion about cheating and women who allow it to happen to them etc. made us wonder who these women are that he’s speaking of? We don’t know any women who have decent heads on their shoulders that are going to just stick around for that! He must be talking about “Love & Hip Hop”!

Good luck, sir!

