Who is Griselda Blanco? Griselda Blanco, “The Cocaine Godmother,” was a Colombian drug lord who rose to prominence in the ‘70s and ‘80s, when she set up shop in Miami and trafficked roughly three tons of cocaine into the United States every year, according to the Daily Beast.

Although Griselda Blanco was linked to numerous murders, she was convicted in 1985 of drug trafficking. She served 19 years behind bars before cutting a deal with the feds and returning to Colombia in 2004. While Griselda may have beaten the law, she was unable to escape payback from rival drug dealers, and on Sept. 3, 2012, she was gunned down outside of a butcher shop in her hometown of Medelin. A man on a motorcycle put two bullets in her head, killing her in a style she’s said to have invented, according to the Miami Herald.

Who is Griselda Blanco? One of the most notorious drug lords of all time, Griselda Blanco was born Feb. 15, 1943, in Medelin. She moved to New York City in the mid-‘70s, by which time the child of an abusive mother had already dabbled in crime and prostitution and gotten herself mixed up with the Medellin Cartel. Blanco went on to run a major narcotics ring but left the United States after federal authorities intercepted 150 kilos of cocaine in 1975. Upon returning to America, Griselda Blanco settled in Miami, where she became a millionaire coke kingpin and earned the nicknames “The Godmother,” the “Queen of Cocaine” and “Black Widow.” Known for her violent temper and extravagant lifestyle, Griselda Blanco commanded a drug empire that’s said to have shipped some 3,400 pounds of cocaine per month. She was a major figure in the “cocaine cowboy” violence of the ‘80s, a time when rivals would shoot at each other in broad daylight.

Ask a hip-hop fan the question, “Who is Griselda Blanco?” and they might quote lines by Kendrick Lamar, Pusha T, or Rick Ross—three of the rappers that have name-checked her in song. Movie fans may know Griselda Blanco from the 2006 documentary “Cocaine Cowboys,” and in September 2012, rumors swirled that Jennifer Lopez would play the “Cocaine Godmother” in a major Hollywood film. “It’s one of those characters that will go down in history. Jennifer Lopez is chasing that [role] like crazy,” Mark Wahlberg told MTV News. “It’s the role—if I could play Griselda, I would. That’s Academy Award [bait] right there.”

“Who is Griselda Blanco?” is a question few ask in years to come if Lopez does portray the “Cocaine Godmother” on the big screen. This one promises to be a blockbuster, and it could bring Lopez that Oscar.

