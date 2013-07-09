Ron Isley Says He Was Treated Like A ‘King’ In Prison [VIDEO]

“Everybody in there treated me like a king,” Ron Isley said about his three-year stint in prison for tax evasion. “I sang for the guy. I met my best friend. I can’t even explain how good it was.” Watch the video below to see Ron talk about his upcoming album and what to expect from him next.

Like TheUrbanDaily.com on Facebook to stay updated with the latest entertainment news and original interviews!

MORE LINKS ON THE URBAN DAILY

Christina Milian Banking On Comeback [VIDEO]

How Is Wiz Khalifa Handling Fatherhood? [VIDEO]

Jill Scott Hard At Work On Next Album [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Also On The Urban Daily: