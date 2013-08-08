Jay Z & Dame Dash Take A Photo Together, The World Speculates Roc-A-Fella Reunion

Follow @Jonathan_Hailey Follow @TheUrbanDaily

See, this is how rumors get started. And since we never met a good rumor we didn’t like, we’ll gladly share with you. Last night, a few photos of former best friends and business partners Jay Z and Damon Dash surfaced online. Naturally, after such a public falling out, the internet immediately began speculating about a Roc-A-Fella reunion. But we say, don’t jump for joy yet.

RELATED: N.O.R.E. Wishes Dame & Jay-Z Would Reconcile

Dame Dash and Jay Z both attended the birthday party for one of Jay’s business associates Chaka Pilgrim. During the party, the pair was spotted smiling and laughing it up. Once Dame posted the photos on Instagram, commenters hit the post asking whether there would be a reunion or if they were going back into business on another venture.

We don’t know if they will do anything together, but at least we still have the material they created in the past.

