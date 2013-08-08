Rihanna Sued For Not Paying For Grandma’s Funeral

Follow @Jonathan_Hailey Follow @TheUrbanDaily

It seems Rihanna is living up to her bad gyal reputation. She was recently hit with a lawsuit for not paying for the extravagant funeral for her grandmother.

Rih Rih’s grandmother, Clara Brathwaite, was buried in June of 2012. for the funeral, Rihanna requested a joyous party for the home going service complete huge multi-media screens, tents, and one-of-a-kind floral arrangements. The Bajan funeral company says they provided everything the pop superstar asked for, yet she hasn’t paid off the balance.

The company that put on the service said Rihanna only paid a portion of it and hasn’t paid the rest off because she felt the price tag was way too high. The funeral company said Rihanna knew the bill was going to be expensive because she had a lot of expensive demands.

Rihanna’s camp has yet to respond to the lawsuit.

