SchoolBoy Q Throws Wild Party In ‘Collard Greens’ [Video]

Ever wanted to party with Obama and a few curvy models? Well, so does SchoolBoy Q but the Obama mask will have to suffice for now. SchoolBoy Q brings you the visual for his latest hit “Collard Greens” and shows you what a party hosted by him is like.

Check out TDE’s very own SchoolBoy Q and Kendrick Lamar in “Collard Greens” the first single off of Q’s third studio album “Oxymoron.”

