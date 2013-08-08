7 Jobs For Chris Brown After He “Retires”

Follow @MrMecc Follow @TheUrbanDaily

You heard the man, Chris Brown, no relation to Bobby (except for related f**kery) has been hinting at retirement after the release of his next album. While we at The Urban Daily may believe that about as far as we could throw Rihanna…out of a Lambo, we don’t wanna see the brother caught with his pants down…again. So in the spirit of concern for our fellow man, we’ve come up with a list of gigs Chris could breeze through after his early retirement from the R&B game.

Vocal Coach

Let’s face it, underneath all the meltdowns mayhem and bow ties, the boy can blow. You don’t get over in the public eye without some kinda talent. Ask R. Kelly.

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8Next page »

Also On The Urban Daily: