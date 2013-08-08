Omari Hardwick “Fixes” Gabrielle Union In “Being Mary Jane” Sneak Peek [VIDEO]

In this seductive sneak peek at the next season of BET’s “Being Mary Jane,” Andre (played by Omari Hardwick) is having a conversation with Mary Jane (Gabrielle Union) when she calls him out on a promise to fix her pool that he hasn’t made good on.

In the pilot Mary Jane kicks Andre to the curb after finding out that he’s married and confesses their affair to his wife. So we’re assuming this is one of their first conversations after the cat is let out of the bag.

While the whole double entendre of being the fix it man,”diving in” to “screw in a light bulb” and asking if she “needs anything else done” is a tad cliche, the dialogue sets up a rather steamy love scene that may or may not make it past the censors.

