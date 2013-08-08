Joseline Hernandez Calls Tamar Braxton Out In Interview

Follow @briaeffinsimone Follow @TheUrbanDaily

We’ve grown to love Joseline Hernandez over the past two seasons of Love & Hip Hop ATL and all of the drama that seems to follow her. The former stripper turned rapper and reality star cover’s the upcoming issue of Rolling Out’s magazine. In the interview, Joseline just couldn’t help but to address her haters- including Tamar Braxton.

Here’s what Stevie J‘s boo had to say about the “Love and War” songstress.

“Well, I’m the baddest b—- out there in the streets. [They say] ”how dare this little immigrant girl come from Puerto Rico [and] just become a star.” You know I hate that s—! They’re jealous. Shout-out to Tamar Braxton, she wants to be a bad b—- like myself but she can’t be. She’s been trying to come out with music for how many years? [It’s been] f—–g 20 years since her sister [Toni] was a star. They don’t understand how a girl like me can come out and be this, but I have talent. It’s not my fault. When you got talent, you got talent. Shout-out to the haters; I love the haters. I do it for your amusement.”

You just have to love a former stripper with such confidence. For more on Joseline’s relationship with Stevie, her career and racy pictures check out Rolling Out.

READ MORE HOT ENTERTAINMENT COVERAGE ON THEURBANDAILY.COM:

Peyton & Eli Manning Star In Music Video For ‘Football On Your Phone’ [VIDEO]

Like TheUrbanDaily.com on Facebook to stay updated with the latest entertainment news and original interviews!

Also On The Urban Daily: