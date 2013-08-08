Brandon T. Jackson Names His 5 Greatest Comedians Of All Time [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

In action adventure “Percy Jackson: Sea of Monsters,” actor and comedian Brandon T. Jackson returns as Grover, the Satyr sworn to protect Percy (played by Logan Lerman).

For those unfamiliar with Greek mythology, a satyr is a half man half goat. So we thought that it would be fun to get Brandon T. Jackson to name his G.O.A.T (greatest of all time) comedians. His list includes Eddie Murphy, Dave Chappelle and even Katt Williams. Watch the clip to see his full list and why he chose each comedian.

