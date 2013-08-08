Nicki Minaj Goes In On Ransom After Saying He Wrote For Her

Follow @briaeffinsimone Follow @TheUrbanDaily

Ghostwriters always seem to haunt an artist after they’ve reached a certain level of success. After Ransom rose eyebrows with allegations that he used to pen lyrics for Nicki Minaj in a song entitled “Man Alone,” the diva was quick to shut down all accusations.

@NICKIMINAJ Whatever Nick.. Now I got to protect myself.. — RANSOM (@201Ransom) August 7, 2013

After a Twitter exchange, Ransom addressed the issue on “Sway In The Morning” to share his side of the situation.

Do you think the line was misinterpreted and Nicki Minaj was out of line or do you think Ransom was looking for press?

