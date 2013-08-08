Big Sean Talks Sophomore Album & Says He Can ‘Outrap’ Drake

Follow @briaeffinsimone Follow @TheUrbanDaily

After being praised by fans and even a well-known rapper like Royce Da 5’9 for his verse on Drake‘s “All Me” track, Big Sean felt it was time to let everyone know that there is no competition when he does features.

“Going into this album, I had the mind state of thinking, ‘Man alright, I’ve been on basically songs with everybody who I really respect man in the rap game. From Jay Z to Kanye to the newcomers, the new guys. And I always stand on my own.’… I’ll hop on a song with Drake and out rap him and that’s my homie. Or Jay Z. Or whoever.”

You have to appreciate his confidence. Big Sean’s sophomore album “Hall of Fame” is scheduled to be released on August 27. The album features Nas, Kid Cudi, Lil Wayne and more. Do you think he has potential to ‘outrap’ his potential features?

