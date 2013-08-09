Talib Kweli Goes To Tallahassee To Stand With The Dream Defenders

Follow @TheUrbanDaily Follow @SkyyhookRadio

Now this is what we’re talking about! In a super duper Hip Hop move, rapper Talib Kweli took his talents south to Tallahassee to use his platform for justice and a good cause. Talib took to twitter this morning to explain the decision to go support the protesters.

Said Kweli,

Talib Kweli has never truly gotten his due and we all know this. You have to give it to him, he takes the vast knowledge that he is blessed with and spits it something fierce in his music. But what makes us respect him even more is that he stands for something. And whether you can appreciate his stances or not, he is one that actually walks the talk. Talib speaks truth to power and graces his platform with wisdom. That friends is love, inspiration and real Hip Hop spirit. We’re proud of what he did today and we hope other Hip Hop ambassadors in his cohort do the same!

Here are a few of our fave Talib tracks to get inspired to! Check em out below!

READ MORE HOT ENTERTAINMENT COVERAGE ON THEURBANDAILY.COM:

Like TheUrbanDaily.com on Facebook to stay updated with the latest entertainment news and original interviews!