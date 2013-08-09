Phoenix Suns Michael Beasley Busted For Possession

Follow @TheUrbanDaily

Phoenix Suns forward Michael Beasley (pictured) was arrested Tuesday in Scottsdale, Ariz., and could be facing charges of marijuana possession, after he was pulled over for a traffic violation, reportsAZ Central. SEE ALSO: Jazz Maestro George Duke, Dead At 67 The 24-year-old baller, who was considered one of the greatest college freshman basketball players of the 2000s, is no stranger to trouble. Back in 2008, his rookie season, Beasley, along with a couple of other ballplayers, was implicated in a situation involving marijuana. Police were summoned to a hotel room to respond to a fire alarm that had gone off. When they arrived, the space reeked of marijuana. No drugs were ever found, so no charges were filed. Although Beasley was fined a reported $50,000 by famed coach Pat Riley because he was allegedly in a room where marijuana was found. Beasley confessed to Riley that he had snuck out the door and let the other ball players take the heat when police arrived on the scene. Please read the rest of the story here.

Like TheUrbanDaily.com on Facebook to stay updated with the latest entertainment news and original interviews!