Mixshow Live Invades Atlanta, Georgia

MixShow Live is a Destination Management Company (DMC). We are your single source for everything including creative program design, promotional tours, custom special event production, and campaign execution in targeted markets. From concept and design to flawless implementation we will work with you from start to finish ensuring the success of your project.

At the heart of our operation are our MixShow Live Brand Ambassadors, an array of DJs and taste-makers who have access to key consumer demographic within key markets. Through our vast network we have access to the resources your project needs to achieve your objectives. The combination of our national reach and local expertise makes partnering with MixShow Live for your next project or campaign a sound investment in your brand.

MixShow Live clients include an array of companies within the music,film/tv, and consumer lifestyle brand sectors.

include MixShow Live Music Conference and Notes from the Underground SXSW Soundstage. MixShow Live clients include an array of companies within the music, film/tv, and consumer lifestyle brand sectors. Our client roster includes Lionsgate, Epic, Columbia, Masters of the Mix, TVOne, Allied Integrated Marketing, Atlantic, Warner Bros, Interscope and Sony Music.

Check out what they are up to in the video below!

Here is a list of the scheduled festivities this weekend!

