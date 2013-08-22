CLOSE
Drake Releases Artwork For “Nothing Was The Same” Album Cover, Black Twitter Responds

Wow! Who knew that Drake dropping a little artwork would make Hip Hop heads lose their collective shizz! The reactions were all over the place and Twitter was no exception! Check out some of the responses to the artwork below!

Hopefully the music he releases soon will give people something better to talk about but until then this is what we’re left with! Someone wondered out loud why he had Blue Ivy on his album artwork and for that we exited out of Black Twitter for the evening. Zero Chill at it’s finest!

Good Luck Drake!

