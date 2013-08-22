Jay Z To Debut New Film At Toronto International Film Festival

Follow @briaeffinsimone Follow @TheUrbanDaily

Right when you think Jay Z is stepping away from the spotlight, he drops a bomb on us. The music mogul will be releasing a film about his role as curator of a new US music festival at this year’s Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF). Oscar-winning director Ron Howard is directing the film.

“The festival showcases 20 pre-eminent artists that speak to the new generation. I am producing the film with Steve Stoute and Jay. Ron is directing. It is going to be born through Jay Z’s perspective…how he puts the event together.” -Ron Howard

Jay Z’s film entitled “Made In America” will premiere during the annual film festival, which takes place from September 8-18. TIFF will feature 146 world premieres.

Beyonce and Nine Inch Nails are set to headline this year’s Budweiser “Made In America” festival which is scheduled to take place on August 31- September 1.

