Marvin Gaye’s Family Blasts Robin Thicke In New Interview [VIDEO]

Follow @Jonathan_Hailey Follow @TheUrbanDaily

The feud between Robin Thicke and Marvin Gaye‘s estate won’t be ending any time soon. In fact, it’s just beginning to heat up. Marvin Gaye III gave TMZ an interview on their television show last night. Gaye said he’s angry at Thicke because he’s doing shady business.

The Gaye estate says Robin Thicke shamelessly and blatantly lifted the beat from “Got To Give It Up” for “Blurred Lines.” Besides being angry, the Gaye family is suing mad because they say this isn’t the first time Thicke has used Marvin Gaye’s lyrics in previous songs. Robin Thicke has always stated that Marvin Gaye is one of his biggest influences. However, according to the family of the Motown legend, Robin Thicke’s music isn’t influenced by Marvin Gaye, but a straight rip off.

As a preemptive strike, Robin Thicke filed a lawsuit against Marvin Gaye’s estate in which he asked the presiding judge to not give the impending lawsuit from the Gaye estate any attention. Once the Gaye family found out about Thicke’s suit, they felt like they had been slapped in the face. While it’s easy to tell Marvin Gaye’s family is all the way angry about Robin Thicke’s actions, they wouldn’t confirm or deny if they were in the process of filing a lawsuit against Robin Thicke.

Source

READ MORE HOT GOSSIP ON THEURBANDAILY.COM:

Jay Z To Debut New Film At Toronto International Film Festival

Drake Releases Artwork For “Nothing Was The Same Album Cover” Black Twitter Responds

Aspiring Rapper Neno Best’ Instagram Leads To Largest Gun Bust In NYC